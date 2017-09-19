Local businesses team up for Taste of Texas with Hoosier Hospitality

We are….. Hoosiers helping Houston…. and you can help take that mindset a set further with this Thursday’s “Taste of Texas with Hoosier Hospitality.”

Craig Baker, Chef/Partner, Bent Rail Brewery, and RJ Wall, Chefs Night Out, tell us more:

3 Floyds Brewpub, Natural Tableware, Sysco Indianapolis LLC and Dewig Meats Present: Taste of Texas with Hoosier Hospitality

Who: Pat Niebling / 3 Floyds Brewpub, Steven Oakley / OAKLEYS bistro, BEAT BOBBY FLAY, Celebrity Chef, Male Model Craig Baker / The Local Eatery and Pub / Bent Rail Brewery & Restaurant, Ben Hardy / The Gallery Pastry Shop, Esteban Rosas / Rook

What: Texas Style BBQ with complimentary Bent Rail and 3 Floyds beer. $60. Brews from 3 Floyds and Bent Rail as well as an Woodford Reserve Bourbon tasting included in ticket price. There will also be a silent auction with lots of awesome stuff!

Why: To raise hurricane relief funds

When: 9/21 6:30pm

Where: Bent Rail Brewery

Details: Tickets are non-refundable. Menu modifications will be politely declined. Allergies will be dealt with on an individual basis. This event is casual.

https://www.facebook.com/events/118553152200093/

http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1558326