Report: Illinois earthquake felt in Bloomington, Evansville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit near Albion, Illinois.

That’s about 15 miles from the Indiana-Illinois state line in southwest Indiana and about 30 miles from the city of Princeton.

That earthquake hit at 7:47 a.m. Eastern Time. There are no reports of any damage.

The USGS has received reports of the quake being felt in Evansville, Vincennes, New Harmony and even one in Bloomington. All of those reports are unconfirmed.

An earthquake late Monday night was also felt just outside of Los Angeles.