300 IPS teachers will have to reapply for their jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The change to an “all-choice model” in Indianapolis Public Schools means 300 teachers will have to reapply for their jobs, officials with the school district said Wednesday.

The announcement came two days after the IPS Board voted in favor of a restructuring proposal to close Broad Ripple High School and turn Arlington and Northwest high schools into middle schools.

The district’s four remaining high schools will be operating on the “all-choice model,” which allows students to choose their school and program based on their interests and skills. Students are currently assigned to schools based on their neighborhood. The “all-choice model” will create college- and career-themed academies at the schools.

Also, teachers are reapplying for their jobs because it’s possible each high school will have new leadership, officials said.

“We want to give all of our teachers a chance to meet the school leaders and learn about the available programs so they can make a fully informed decision that’s best for them,” said a statement from IPS.

Not all IPS teachers will be reapplying for their jobs, but most certified, administrative and classified staff will reapply to work at one of the four remaining high schools for the 2018-19 school year: Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington and Shortridge. Monday’s decision to reduce the number of high schools came after a dramatic drop in enrollment; it’s expected to save the district millions of dollars.

Teachers who will not have to reapply will include specialized staff including Broad Ripple High School arts teachers, Career and Technical Education teachers and International Baccalaureate-trained teachers.

Special Education Arches and Life Skills teachers and assistants also will not have to reapply. “These teachers will, if possible, move with their students; if we relocate the program, we will move the location for the teachers who work with that program,” the statement said.