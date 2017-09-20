INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “weather kid of the week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show off their weather skills.

This week Addison Davis, a fifth grader at Our Shepherd Lutheran in Avon, was the “weather kid of the week.”

Addison talked about her favorite kind of weather and gave Stephanie a hand with the forecast.

For more from this segment, click on the video.