Woman accused of shooting, killing her grandmother in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman accused of shooting and killing her grandmother is in custody after a three hour search ended on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police found 22-year-old Kaycee Anderson in a parking lot in the area of East 56th Street and Post Road before 3:30 p.m.

Officers blocked Anderson’s car to stop her from driving off and prevented what could have been a dangerous chase.

Police arrested Anderson in connection to the shooting death of her grandmother.

“(The victim) was declared deceased on scene,'” said Officer James Gillespie, IMPD. “We do have a suspect believed to be a domestic situation between a grandmother and a granddaughter.”

The 64-year-old victim was found dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon at Arlington Green on East 21st Street.

“It is believed to be related to an earlier incident between a family dispute and either way, we believe the suspect allegedly came here and shot her grandmother,” said Gillespie.

Police issued an alert for Anderson because they believed she was armed and dangerous. Police said Anderson took off after the shooting and may have headed to East 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

“We were looking all over the northeast side wherever she possibly could have been, trying to locate her. (We) had reason to believe she could have been dangerous to the public,” said Deputy Chief Chad Knecht, IMPD.

Three hours after the alert, officers spotted Anderson and her car at a medical office on Herbert Lord Road near Fort Ben.

“She was in the parking lot, her vehicle was in the parking lot and we were able to surround the vehicle before it fled onto the streets,” said Knecht.

Crime Lab processed the car for any evidence, taking pictures, and marking evidence, including bullets on the ground.

“We’re very fortunate with the circumstances no one else was put in danger. It’s a tragic event, again we seen a life lost in Indianapolis, but fortunately we were able to apprehend her before anything else happened, before anyone was put in danger,” Knecht said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim as of Wednesday night.