Fishers police investigate shooting at sandwich shop; man in critical condition

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night behind a sandwich shop along State Road 37, police said.

Tom Weger with Fishers Police Department said a male was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police received a 911 call after 7 p.m. about the shooting behind the Which Wich shop on Market Square Drive in the Fishers Neighborhood commercial area. That’s just northeast of the intersection of 131st Street and State Road 37.

Police were seeking a blue passenger car that left the scene going toward State Road 37. The suspect is believed to no longer be in the area, Weger said.

