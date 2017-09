INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the residence in the 2400 block of North Gale Street just before 6:30 a.m.

While fighting the flames, two firefighters did become overheated and were treated on scene.

According to IFD, the fire resulted in $35,000 damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.