Mom hoping for answers 1 year after daughter was shot, killed while driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A year ago Thursday, someone shot a woman to death while she was driving with her 5-year-old daughter in the car.

Sept. 21, 2016, around 8 p.m. was the last time Tamu Coleman talked to her daughter. A few hours later, she got a call telling her, her daughter was in an accident.

But it was much more than an accident. Charlese Zinnerman had been shot in the head while driving near 10th Street and Belleview Place on the west side before crashing into several cars.

Her daughter, who was fortunately not hurt, went to get help. Zinnerman was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

Zinnerman’s mom says there are constant reminders of her daughter, who she says would not only light up an entire room when she walked in, but the whole house.

Her death remains unsolved. Zinnerman’s mom is hoping the person who shot her daughter or anyone who knows who shot her daughter will come forward with information.

“I can’t say that I would be happy because whoever it is, I’m pretty sure that they have kids or a life or something too, because they’re going to be taken away from their people, but it would be a relief knowing you are serving your time for taking my child away from me,” Coleman said.

According to a spokesperson for IMPD, the detective on the case says he is struggling to get people to come forward with information and encourages anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Coleman says they will hold a balloon release for Zinnerman on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Sutherland Cemetery.