Nobel Prize, JFK’s chair, Trump wedding souvenir up for bid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Nobel prize, a rocking chair commissioned by President John F. Kennedy and a souvenir from President Donald Trump’s wedding to first lady Melania, are among the treasures up for grabs at a Los Angeles auction this fall.

Julien’s Auctions says its “Icons & Idols: Hollywood and More” event will take place on Nov. 17. Available for bidding is a Nobel Prize medal for chemistry awarded to a pair of researchers in 1956. Presidential history buffs may be interested in a replica of Kennedy’s Oval Office rocking chair that was commissioned by the president as a gift. Also available is a souvenir mini wedding cake from Trump’s 2005 wedding.

Memorabilia from stars like Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland and Grace Kelly will also be up for bid.