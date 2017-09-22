Final playing of IU’s carillon tower set ahead of relocation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The 61 bells in Indiana University’s carillon tower are about to sound for the final time before they are dismantled and moved to a new location on the Bloomington campus.

The performance of the IU Metz Carillon is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday on the northeast side of campus, where the tower was built in 1970.

University officials say the dismantling of the carillon will begin in October so it can be shipped to Holland, where the instrument will be restored.

IU’s trustees in April approved plans for relocating the carillon to the center of campus near the Herman B Wells Library. Officials say that’s a more prominent location with outdoor seating available for performances. The new tower could be completed in the fall of 2019.