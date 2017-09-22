Fishers police investigating city’s 1st shooting of 2017

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are now investigating the city’s first shooting of 2017 after a man was found shot behind a sandwich shop near State Road 37 and 131st Street.

It happened Thursday night behind the Which Wich sandwich shop at Fishers Marketplace.

Police said the 18-year-old victim remained in critical condition at an area hospital as of Friday evening.

Detectives are still trying to figure out the motive of the shooting, as well as why the victim might have been targeted in the first place.

24-Hour News 8 learned the victim did not work at the sandwich shop.

“The area is safe, and it’s a good area,” said Suhaili Groves, who the owner of Hiro, a nearby Japanese and sushi restaurant.

It was business as usual Friday for people who work in the shopping center at Fishers Marketplace.

“It’s been pretty well, it’s doing very well so far, and we have a lot of repeat customers, people around Fishers and out of Fishers, too,” she said.

Alia Amanda and Suhaili Groves, who own Hiro, said they couldn’t believe a shooting happened just steps away from their restaurant.

“Something like this, I mean, never happened before, you know, like, so, we were very shocked,” said Amanda. “It happened right behind Which Wich, right by us.”

The investigation began Thursday night when dispatch received a 911 call for a person shot shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers got to the scene and found the 18-year-old victim behind Which Wich. Police searched the area but could not find the suspect.

“We do believe that it’s possible that the suspects or suspects were last seen in a blue passenger car traveling toward State Road 37,” said Sgt. Tom Weger, with Fishers Police Department.

Fishers police said the shooting marks the first for the city so far this year.

“We always feel safe whenever we close at night; we hang out here. We don’t feel threatened by any ways or means,” said Groves.

According to a 2016 annual report for Fishers police, when it comes to crime, last year the city had five aggravated assaults, 49 burglaries, and 854 thefts. And those numbers are slightly down compared to 2015.

“We’re very thankful; we have very good support system as far as Fishers Police Department goes and Fishers Fire Department goes,” said Amanda.

Friday night police said the shooting doesn’t appear to have been random. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the name of the victim.

If you have any information that can help police with the case please call 317-595-3334.