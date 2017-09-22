Locally made glass pumpkins featured in great pumpkin patch in Bloomington

Each pumpkin takes three people to make it. One is for gathering the glass and putting on the color, one helps shape it… and the other helps with the stem!

Come pick out your very own handmade blown glass pumpkin at the 8th annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch Saturday, October 14 at the Monroe County Courthouse Lawn.

Organizers say they’ll have over 900 glass pumpkins for display and sale spread out like a real pumpkin patch. The event is free to the public, but if you want to take a pumpkin home you will have to buy it. But when you do, you are supporting arts education. The funds raised at the Patch will help the Bloomington Creative Glass Center (BCGC) bring a fully-equipped hot glass arts education center to Bloomington. Not to mention all of the pumpkins are made by the apprentices of the Bloomington Creative Glass Center

Abby Gitlitz, Bloomington Creative Glass Center, tells us more:

The Bloomington Creative Glass Center is a nonprofit organization committed to bringing affordable, high quality education about glass to people in southern Indiana. It is open to any and all who have an interest in hot glass, regardless of age or experience. We don’t currently have a facility in Bloomington so this event is to raise funds to open a center there. All the pumpkins are made by over 45 volunteers of BCGC Each pumpkin takes three people to make it. One for gathering the glass and putting on the color, one to shape it, and one for the stem.



Great Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, October 14th, 2017

Monroe County Courthouse lawn

10:00am-3:00pm

Kids are more than welcome, but please leave your dogs at home.

To learn more, visit:

http://bloomingtoncreativeglasscenter.org/

https://www.facebook.com/BloomingtonCreativeGlassCenter