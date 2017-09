WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Whiteland say a student has been arrested after making threats on social media.

The Whiteland Police Department posted about the arrest Friday morning on Twitter.

Reference the threats that were made to Whiteland HS yesterday on social media. The gun was found to be airsoft and the student was arrested — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) September 22, 2017

The threats were posted to social media yesterday and specifically mentioned Whiteland High School. Police investigating the threats did locate a airsoft gun.

The Greenwood Police Department worked diligently late last night to ensure that safety for students and staff would be maintained. — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) September 22, 2017