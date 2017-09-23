County fair to raise security after possible animal tampering

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County fair board is increasing security measures for next year’s fair.

This comes after an investigation is still underway into possible livestock tampering.

All evidence has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

At this summer’s fair, there were suspicions that hogs and possibly some sheep were drugged or poisoned.

The investigation started when some exhibitors noticed their animals had puncture wounds.

At county fairs it isn’t required that the animals get drug-tested; however, at the Indiana State Fair it is required.

The fair board met Monday and discussed how it can prevent something like this happening at next year’s fair.

Livestock Superintendent Dave Byers said they’ll be increasing security, especially at night.

“We have night watchmen, but I think there’s going to be more pressure on each animal species. We’ll have night watchmen for each night,” Byers said. “That way you have somebody that knows the animals and knows how to take care of those animals versus somebody who is just coming around, walking around and just looking at the facilities.”

Byers said they don’t expect to drug-test the animals at this point, but it is something they are considering for the future.

“It may be something where we talk to Purdue (University) and allow the students to get a little more experience doing it,” Byers said. “But it is expensive. It’s one of those things where you’re either going to have to charge the 4-H’er or eat it at as a fair board so, I do know that.”

Byers said all-in-all animal tampering is not tolerated.