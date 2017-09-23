‘Double Hat Bandit’ bank robbery suspect arrested in Whiteland

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect in 13 bank robberies in five states was arrested Thursday in Whiteland.

Shayne Carson, 54, has been charged in a criminal complaint in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The robberies took place from December 2016 – July 2017. According to court documents, Carson wore two hats during each of the robberies, so his nickname became the “double hat bandit.” The heists occurred at banks inside grocery stores. A note was presented at each robbery, but the robber kept the note when he left.

Caron’s initial court appearance and arraignment on the criminal complaint was Friday before the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It is anticipated he will be transferred to Utah to face the bank robbery charge filed in Salt Lake City.

Carson has also been identified as a suspect in additional bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio, but those cases remain under investigation.