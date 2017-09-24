Fans react to Colts, other NFL players kneeling during anthem

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before one word of Star-Spangled Banner was uttered, some players and coaches were in standard formation, while other had arms locked, and still others with knees clearly on the ground.

Colin Kapernick took a knee last year in protest to seeing unarmed black men shot and killed by officers, and the trend has continued in other players across the NFL.

After seeing Sunday’s display, President Trump reacted via Twitter:

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

24-Hour News 8 reached out for reactions from players, fans, and even Colts coach Chuck Pagano.

“I’m proud of our players and their commitment and their compassion toward the game and the [horse] shoe and each community. We are a unified group,” Pagano said on Sunday.

“We got to let people know what is going on in our neighborhood. We are not disrespecting the flag. It is bigger than that,” Colts running back Frank Gore told 24-Hour News 8.

Fans also had reactions outside Lucas Oil Stadium following the Colts-Browns game.

“I just think that we should all be able to stand. We are America. We should be proud to be Americans. I have lots of family in the military. I was hurt by it,” said one fan.

“It has nothing to do with the flag [or] disrespecting the flag. It is making a peaceful statement. All of the violence, and someone is making a peaceful cause to bring attention to that. I don’t see any harm in that,” said another.

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll.