32 pounds of marijuana seized during Clinton Co. traffic stop

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Clinton County traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 32 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was part of an on-going, multi-agency investigation into the delivery of drugs to a residence in northwestern Clinton County.

During the course of their investigation, authorities were able to track the delivery and locate the vehicle transporting the marijuana.

As a result of the stop, the drugs were located and 32-year-old Kristin Paugh, of Santa Cruz, California, was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.