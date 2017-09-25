Westfield cupcake shop owner clarifies Facebook post of US flag

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A post on social media by a Westfield business owner is causing controversy over the American flag and what it represents, but it also offered an opportunity for discussion and understanding.

The owner told 24-Hour News 8 his intention was to unite everyone by putting the American flag up at his store. But what he wrote on social media caught some customers off guard. One customer showed up at the store looking for an explanation.

If you ask the owner of Gigi’s Cupcakes what the American flag means to him, he will share with you a story about his family.

“My grandfather served in World War I; my father served in Korea. They have through the years instilled how important our country and our flag is to us,” he explained.

Nick Pappas felt so strongly about it that he decided to put up an American flag on the front window of his Westfield store.

“I did it because I’m upset that our flag, in my opinion, is being mistreated,” he said.

He took a picture and included a caption on social media, saying, “All flag loving Americans are welcomed.” But he said the message was misinterpreted.

“You know, hopefully, people understand where I was coming from; there was no ill will or intent,” he said.

Ryan Beckwith said he saw the post on social media and stopped by the store.

“I said, ‘I want you to understand why it’s [the protests] not towards the American flag,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith shared a conversation with the Pappas on Facebook Live.

“Most people that are kneeling appreciate the flag. They respect the freedom that it gives us to be able to kneel, but at the same time, understand why we’re kneeling since that seems to be the major argument,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith described their conversation of more than 30 minutes as a good dialogue.

“We may not even agree at the end of the day, but there was an open dialogue between two adults — no name-calling, no violence, no yelling. Two people coming together because they care, and at the end of the day, that’s what it should be about,” he said.

As for the post on Facebook, the owner did add a clarification, saying the meaning of the post was misinterpreted.

On Monday evening, the edited post read: “All flag loving Americans are welcomed! Lets [sic] clarify this please. Every color has fought and died for that flag, dark skinned or light. The meaning of the original post was misinterpreted. I get that. We have never refused anyone nor will we. We did not have an underlying message. This is not a Charlottesville moment. That was a despicable moment in our history. If you have any form of bigotry, hatred toward others you are wrong and we prefer you go elsewhere. Love everyone all the time and be good to all. Thank you and apologies for any of those we hurt. We never meant to do that.”