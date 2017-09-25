WISH Patrol surprises food pantry volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Volunteers at a Shelbyville food pantry recently reached out to 24-Hour News 8 anchor Brooke Martin and the WISH Patrol for help saying thank you to the pantry’s co-founder Jana Hartwell Crisman.

The M2M Food Pantry at Trinity United Methodist Church serves between 500 and 800 people each week. Since 2015, the pantry has helped more than 47,000 people. Volunteers say they’ve seen Jana take money from her own pocket to buy food when the pantry was running short. They say she also bakes cakes on the side to raise extra money for the pantry.

With the help of several generous Central Indiana businesses, the WISH Patrol surprised Jana and the pantry volunteers with our biggest surprise yet.

Preview our surprise visit above. Then, watch the full reveal Thursday night on 24-Hour News 8 at 10 p.m.

Is there someone you think the WISH Patrol should pay a visit? Fill out this form and help us share their story.