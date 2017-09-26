18-year-old arrested in connection to east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of North Lasalle Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, officers located a 59-year-old man shot in the leg. Medics transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives identified Michael Robinson as a potential suspect and quickly converged on a house where they believed Robinson was located.

Two occupants of the home came out without incident and witnesses told officers that there might be rifles inside the home.

Police established a perimeter around the house and several minutes later, Robinson emerged and was taken into custody without further incident by members of IMPD’s SWAT team.

A search warrant was obtained and detectives found guns, drugs and money hidden inside freshly damaged drywall.

Robinson was questioned and eventually arrested for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and was transported to the Marion County Jail.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.