Brownsburg taxidermist in custody after allegedly defrauding clients of thousands

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he collected thousands of dollars from clients without completing the work.

Indiana Conservation Officers believe the owner of Brownsburg Taxidermy, 52-year-old Kevin McGrotty, collected over $4,000 from 16 victims who said that he never completed the work as promised.

A warrant was served at the business on Tuesday where official seized hides, mounts and antlers of customers that had already paid McGrotty. McGrotty is still believed to have hundreds of other specimens that he has yet to complete work on.

Officials said they had been investigating McGrotty for the past year and a half.

McGrotty faces 16 counts of theft and one count of corrupt business practices.

McGrotty’s taxidermist license has been revoked as a result of the investigation.