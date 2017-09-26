Carmel police seek help identifying 2 attempted fraud suspects

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two attempted fraud suspects.

According to the Carmel Police Department, two people tried cash a stolen check on June 21. Police say the check was taken from a vehicle in Westfield.

The female suspect attempted to pass herself off as the victim of the stolen check, presenting the victim’s identification and the check.

The suspects were last spotted driving a newer model gray Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.