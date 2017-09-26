Colts fan, Marine burns season tickets following national anthem protest

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One Colts season ticket holder and local veteran will no longer be attending anymore Colts games.

That’s because Randy Heard, who served in the United States Marine Corps, decided to burn his season tickets. Heard’s move is in response to Sunday in which a number of NFL players league-wide took a knee during the national anthem.

Heard posted the video of him burning his tickets to Facebook. In it Heard says that while he has always been a fan of the game, he said Sunday’s show of disrespect was too much.

“I’ve loved the NFL, I always have. I’ve always been a huge fan. Wish I could’ve played in the NFL if I’ve had the athletic ability. Instead, I went into the Marine Corp. I served my country, my grandfather served our country, both of them served in WWII. There’s a lot of people that fought and died for that flag and to be disrespected yesterday, like we did, and I’m done.”

24-Hour News’s Tim McNicholas will have more on this story at 5 and 6 p.m. as he talks to Heard about his response to the protests.