Motorcyclist dies following collision with vehicle

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after officials said his motorcycle collided into the back of a jeep Monday.

It happened just before 2:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Hartstrait Road in Monroe County following reports of an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, a woman told deputies that she observed a motorcycle coming up behind her at a high rate of speed while she was driving before later colliding into the back of her vehicle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as 55-year-old Allen Kinser. He was pronounced dead on scene.