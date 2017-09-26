Pumpkin, Cider, and Fall Beer Fest returns for 5th year this weekend

You’re promised a FULL glass of beer and a commemorative tasting glass… all you have to do, is buy the ticket!

Check out this year’s Pumpkin Beer Fest, now in its 5th year, at Union Jack Pub on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jay Wetzel, Owner, Union Jack Pub, shares the “refreshing” details: (see below)

—Pumpkin Beer Fest began as a tap takeover in our restaurant with a goal of selling 40 tickets. That first year we had more than 100 people surprise us!

—Years 2-4 we moved it to our parking lot behind our restaurant

—We outgrew that space and are now at Optimist Park (780 E 66th Street).

—For the 5th year, after a few years of feedback, we know that (while the focus is still largely on pumpkin) it’s time to open up the options to Ciders and Fall beer as well.

—Elysian Brewing out of Seattle does “The Great Pumpkin Beer Fest” each year and are well known for their excellent pumpkin brews. Their “Pumpkin Road Show” is making its Indiana stop at our festival, so this is the only chance to try some of their pumpkins (like the ever-popular Punkuccino)

—Southern Tier is also sending some exclusives to this festival such as their Coldpress Pumpkin and their Rum Barrel Aged Pumking

—Our food truck will be there along with Tulip Tree Creamery who will be serving mini cheese plates of their Hops beer cheese (a creamy aged cheese made with an every changing variety of local beers)

—Some fun fall activities are secured such as pumpkin painting, apple bobbing, “pumpkin pong” (think life size beer pong), and corn hole

—The band for the day is Disagreeable

—Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 2pm-6pm

—Tickets are $35. They include: 60 oz of beer (we promise no one has ever not had enough!), a commemorative tasting glass, and a welcome beer (your glass will be full when we hand it to you!)

—The weather is looking to be perfect at 65 and sunny. The perfect fall day.

To learn more, visit:

http://5thpumpkinbeerfest.eventbrite.com

http://www.unionjack.pub / Facebook: /unionjackpubbroadripple / Twitter: @unionjackpub / Food Truck Twitter: @unionjacktruck / Instagram: @unionjackpub