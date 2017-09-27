2 children in critical condition, 3 more injured in Waldron house fire

WALDRON, Ind. (WISH) — Two children are in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a home, authorities said.

The fire also injured two adults and another child, said a news release from Bradley M. Rund, public information officer for Waldron Fire Department. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Two children were flown by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where they were in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. An adult was flown by helicopter to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, but the adult’s condition was unknown. Another adult and another child were taken to Major Health Partners,a Shelbyville medical clinic, where the adult was treated and released. The condition of the child taken to Major Health Partners was unknown.

The fire in the single-story home was first reported at 12:12 a.m. in the 100 block of West Pearl Street in the southeastern Shelby County town, the release said. “The home is considered a complete loss.”

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

Area businesses are collecting donations for the family. To donate, contact Carrie’s Cakes at 317-364-7078 or the shop’s Facebook page.