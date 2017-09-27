Artists attempt to set World Record with sidewalk chalk art

It’s an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “The largest display of chalk pavement art,” AND a tactic to raise awareness about civic engagement and power of working together!

Ashley Haynes, Communications Director, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, and Lindsey Lord, Public Art & Art Services Coordinator, Arts Council of Indianapolis, tell us more:

Indy Do Day kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, September 28 – Saturday, September 30). There is still time to get involved! If nothing else, grab a friend (or the kids!) and head outside to pick up trash during lunch or while running errands. It only takes 15 minutes to pick up litter. Use #itsmycity online to share your work. Register at indydoday.org so we know you participated – search for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful or the It’s My City Cleanup. We’ve provided litter involvement and education kits to 250 principals around Marion County to get the kids involved. You can join us for an illegal dumping trash sweep with DPW and the City on Friday, September 29 from 9am – 12pm. Tons of other projects also still need helpers!

It’s My City 36 Mile Cleanup and Chalk PSA KIB has been working with Lilly, IPL, Cummins, Salesforce, CEG, and many more local companies to collaborate on picking up trash and creating anti-litter PSA messages on 36 miles of trails, sidewalks, and parks. We’re using art as curiosity and the wow factor to raise awareness about litter in Indianapolis and kick off the conversation about what we as individuals can do. As part of our involvement with the It’s My City campaign, we’re trying to change the culture in the city and educate the community about how important it is to be involved.

Art nodes to reflect the anti-litter PSA message and community the art will be in After a call to artists was released, 19 local artists were selected to participate They will be working with volunteers to realize their designs both in chalk (temporary) as well as more permanent paint at intersections in the Garfield Park area. The designs are reflective of the theme “Clean” and several include nods to their surrounding area. Meaning, some artists were inspired by and incorporated visuals from the area around their node. Many of the designs have natural elements like animals, flowers, etc. as well as messaging about recycling, community involvement, and conservation. Artists have created designs in a paint-by-number style as well as stencils so that even the non-artistic can participate! The attempt will be on the Cultural Trail along Virginia Avenue – part of the 36 mile trail We encourage everyone to walk over, pick up trash along the way, and check it out



WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2017; 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

WHERE: Indianapolis Cultural Trail: Virginia Ave. | Virginia Ave. between Prospect St. and South St.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator officially kicks off the attempt at 8:00 A.M.; Volunteers complete 4’ x 5’ sections of the mural in teams from 8:00 A.M. – approx. 11:30 A.M.; GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator to verify record approx. 11:30 A.M. – noon; completed artwork will be visible from the air

CONNECTED EVENT: Cleanups and anti-litter, community-inspired artwork will take place across the city. Volunteers will cleanup and leave behind chalk awareness art along 36 miles of Indianapolis trails and sidewalks. Volunteers from the Sycamore School, Lilly, BGD Legal, Essentra, IUPUI, Fairway Outdoor, Cummins, Salesforce, Borshoff, Citizens Energy Group, CICF, Indianapolis Power and Light, Stifel, DeWitt & Shrader, and TrendyMinds will participate in the effort. More information can be found at itsmycityindy.org/map.

Current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title information for the Largest display of chalk pavement art: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/largest-display-of-chalk-pavement-art

Map of 36-mile cleanup and litter awareness project: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1c79xU12VBiXPZmO44enUdbg7FPg&ll=39.82148073722491%2C-86.11933550000003&z=12

About Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. (KIB)

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization with a mission to engage diverse communities to create vibrant public places, helping people and nature thrive. Annually, KIB works with approximately 20,000 volunteers on nearly 900 community projects. To learn more, visit www.kibi.org, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @kibiorg.

About It’s My City

“It’s My City” is a three-year effort designed to leverage civic pride and engage residents in the health of Indianapolis. Designed to progressively improve our city until, at the end of 2019, we see a city that is clean, green and beautiful – and full of residents who are proud to call Indianapolis home. To learn more, visit www.itsmycityindy.org or follow #itsmycity on social media.

