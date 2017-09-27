FOP memorial service honors officers killed in the line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s fallen law enforcement officers were remembered and honored Wednesday evening.

Friends, family members and fellow officers took time to honor the sacrifices made by Indiana’s law enforcement community during the Fraternal Order of Police service held at the Fallen Officer Memorial on the west side of the State Capitol building.

All fallen officers were remembered at the service, but two officers were specially honored.

Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty two months ago while attempting to help a person at the scene of a vehicle accident.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. William Brand was shot to death while driving home in 2005.

“Really the main common thread is that we just want these officers to stay safe when they are out patrolling,” Molly Winters-Carie, Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial Chairperson said. “And we want the silent majority and the whole majority of our community to stand up and say thank you to the officers who serve, because you hear a lot of negativity in the world today.”