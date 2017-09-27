Man sentenced to 65 years in 2015 murder, robbery

Related Coverage Arrest made in connection to 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in connection to the 2015 murder and robbery of 27-year-old Joshua Thomas, Marion County prosecutors said.

Cory Woody was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in August, the prosecutor’s office said in a new release.

In September 2015, Thomas was found by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in his vehicle after being shot in the head in the 4700 block of North Crestview Avenue. He later died, and the shooting is believed to have been prompted by an $800 debt that Thomas owed Woody.

Three weeks after Thomas’ death, Woody was in possession of a firearm that was later determined to match the fired bullet recovered from Thomas’ vehicle.