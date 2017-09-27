Progressive groups to protest Trump’s Indianapolis visit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Progressive groups are planning to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Indianapolis.

A rally called “No Hate in Our State” is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, just outside the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds where Trump is speaking.

Organizers are asking protesters to gather near the southeast corner of the fairgrounds at 2 p.m.

Trump is slated to pitch a Republican led overhaul of the federal tax code at the private event, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

A Facebook page set up by protest organizers indicates more than 200 people could attend. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is also urging attendance.