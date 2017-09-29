9 Indiana officers sickened by chemical return to duty

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An official says all nine police officers who were treated after a chemical exposure at a central Indiana house have returned to work.

Kokomo police Capt. Tonda Cockrell says the officers are back on duty since experiencing various symptoms while serving a search warrant at the house Tuesday night. The Kokomo Tribune reports the officers had symptoms including burning sensations on the skin and shortness of breath and were treated and released at a local hospital.

Police haven’t yet determined what the chemical was that harmed the officers.

Kokomo police Maj. Brian Seldon said the chemical could have been a synthetic drug and that a powdery substance was found.

Two adults and a juvenile at the house were also treated. Police arrested several people.