IMPD: 49-year-old admits to 9 gas station robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives found a man on the city’s east side who they believe robbed nine gas stations — eight in Marion County and one in Hamilton County, police said late Friday night.

The Robbery Coordination Unit of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police arrested 49-year-old Charles Hunter after locating him Thursday in the 6100 block of Commodore Drive.

Hunter admitted to the robberies and multiple thefts in Marion County in an interview with detectives, IMPD said in a news release.