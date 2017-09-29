Indy Do Day volunteers set world record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Do Day continued across the city on Friday.

The day is meant to encourage residents to take ownership of their community.

Thousands of people across the city volunteered to clean up neighborhoods and city parks during this year’s event.

City leaders say because 2017 is “the year of clean,” Indy Do Day featured an expansive community cleanup, especially in places like Holliday Park.

“So we have people from all over the community, outside of Indianapolis even, who are coming in and helping us do various tasks, which we try to do throughout the year, but obviously we fall behind,” said Dan Boritt, with Indy Parks and Recreation.

“We are doing a trash dash today, where people are going through our forest, where people are looking for pieces of trash and keep the forest and the river clean,” Boritt continued.

The volunteers cleaned up about 20 parks on Friday.

And some other Indy Do Day volunteers have become Guinness World Record holders.

Volunteers from Eli Lilly and IPL teamed up with “Keep Indianapolis Beautiful” to take over the Cultural Trail.

Together, they managed to create a total of 811 chalk drawings — more than double the previous record set in Canada last year.

The record attempt is part of a larger, 36-mile chalk display in connection with the “It’s My City” campaign led by Mayor Joe Hogsett.