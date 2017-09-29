Local film producer in Indy for national release of “Year by the Sea”

It’s an independent film based on the NYT bestselling memoir by Joan Anderson, and it’s opening at the Keystone Art Cinema on Friday, September 29 as part of a national release!

Laura Goodenow, Broad Ripple resident and Carmel High School/Butler Grad, AND Producer & Distributor, “Year by the Sea,” tells us more!

About:

– The film played at Heartland Film Festival last year.

– Starring Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Yannick Bisson (Murdoch Mysteries), S. Epatha Merkerson (Law & Order/Chicago Med), Michael Cristofer (Mr Robot) and Celia Imrie (Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

– The film showcases three lead women over the age of 60, countering the ageism prevalent in Hollywood and in our culture.

– YEAR BY THE SEA is a true story about reclaiming your life at every age and stage, as well as redefining your relationship with a spouse or significant other after the kids are grown and gone.

YEAR BY THE SEA

It’s never too late to reclaim your life After 30 years as a wife and mother, an empty nester retreats to Cape Cod rather than follow her relocated husband to Kansas. Intent to rediscover herself but plagued with guilt, she questions her decision until stumbling upon a spirited mentor. Supported by her literary agent and a host of locals, including a sexy fisherman, our heroine learns to embrace the ebb and flow of life—ultimately discovering the balance between self and sacrifice, obligation and desire.

Check out the trailer and get your tickets here: https://www.landmarktheatres.com/indianapolis/keystone-art-cinema/film-info/year-by-the-sea

LAURA GOODENOW is a producer, editor, writer and lyricist who founded Real Women Make Waves to distribute films with compelling female narratives. Her producing debut, YEAR BY THE SEA, won 16 festival awards and is currently in national release. Editor of NYT best-selling author Joan Anderson’s sixth memoir STRETCH MARKS, her first musical EMERGING FROM THE NIGHT currently is in development.

– Producer Laura Goodenow will be in attendance at the Keystone Art Cinema for Q&As after the 6:45pm showings on 9/29 and 9/30.

To learn more, visit:

www.yearbythesea.com

facebook.com/yearbythesea

twitter.com/yearbythesea

Ticketing: https://www.landmarktheatres.com/indianapolis/keystone-art-cinema/film-info/year-by-the-sea