CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges for allegedly trying to solicit a couple for sex.

Deputy Jason Dunning was charged Friday with making an unlawful proposition, according to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

Leazenby said the incident reportedly happened at the end of August. Leazenby wanted to stress that Dunning was off-duty at the time.

Dunning has been placed on administrative leave, and the case has been given to a special prosecutor.