Indiana liquor store association calls for Sunday alcohol sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If it were up to Indiana liquor stores, the Sunday ban of alcohol sales would be over here in the Hoosier state.

A statement released by the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers called for action from the state.

It’s been widely reported that Indiana is the sole state to ban buying beer, wine and liquor on Sunday.

“It would be convenient sometimes because not everybody has the opportunity to go on a Saturday,” said Herman Sadler, a longtime Indianapolis resident.

Lawmakers have long debated a change, and now a two-year summer study committee is charged with making recommendations on law changes.

Everyone has a thought on that.

“It would be like taking a day off for something. It’s like you don’t want to work out every day. It’s like somebody who’s really into working out,” said Chester Smith, who works at Alabama Liquor Store. “You take off one day from doing that, otherwise you’re going to overwork your body.”

“You can go to bars and microbreweries and get it anyways, so there’s no reason we shouldn’t be open since they can sell stuff to go. Why shouldn’t we be able to?” asked Rob Drake, who works at Party Pak Liquors.

Add in the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers, which said “Indiana’s ban on the carryout sale of alcohol on Sundays is antiquated and impacts the small business package liquor stores by forcing them to close their doors one day per week.”

Drake said his store loses a lot of money by not being open on Sundays.

Lawmakers will meet again in a couple weeks to continue the conversation, but until then Sundays will be quiet. And Saturdays will not.