Warmer temps, not much rain in the forecast

A brief shot of more seasonable air this weekend gives way to above average temperatures to open up the work week.

Today:

Mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures and light winds. Highs top out in the lower to middle 70s.

Tonight:

Clear, calm and chilly. Lows dip to the lower 40s, but certainly possible for some of our northern areas to slip into the upper 30s overnight.

Sunday:

Another fantastic day on tap, with slightly warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Monday:

Warmer air slides into central Indiana, bringing high temperatures back to around 80° Monday afternoon.

Needing Rain:

a new drought monitor issued on Thursday shows a slight expansion to the Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions across much of central Indiana. With no rain in the forecast for today, Indianapolis will end the 2017 month of September as the 5th driest on record – and now with back to back months with a significant deficit against the average.

8 Day Forecast:

Unfortunately, there is not much relief from the dry conditions in the 8 day forecast. While we do have a couple of rain chances on Thursday and Saturday, both systems don’t look very impressive and as a result, will only provide minimal rainfall numbers at best.

Temperature wise, we should see numbers back to the lower, if not middle 80s by the middle of the week, with a slight cool down as we approach the weekend.