Warm start to the work week

We’re back to the 80s as we open up the work and school week.

Today:

Mostly sunny conditions, with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Saturday. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Tonight:

Clear, and not quite as crisp, but still a cool start to our Monday morning. Lows dip to the lower to middle 50s.

Monday:

Warmer temperatures under mostly sunny conditions. Highs top out around 80°.

Tuesday:

Another dry and warm day. Mostly sunny morning should give way to a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs hit the lower to middle 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

Some much needed rain chances return to the forecast as early as Wednesday night in northwestern portions of our area, and for the rest of central Indiana on Thursday. A few lingering showers will be around on Friday, with just isolated showers possible on Saturday. Highs fall back to near normal by the end of the week into next weekend.