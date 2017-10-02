Autopsy: Man who fled police was fatally shot by trooper

Related Coverage Suspect in Columbus officer-involved shooting dies following police shootout

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy determined that a man wanted by police after fleeing from a traffic stop was fatally shot by an Indiana State Police trooper.

State police say 44-year-old Quentin Starke of Bartholomew County exchanged gunfire with a trooper in a wooded area early Saturday afternoon. The (Columbus) Republic reports authorities didn’t say how many times he was shot and toxicology tests were pending.

About eight hours earlier, police say Starke fled from a Columbus officer during a traffic stop. The driver took off but then abandoned his car near a water treatment facility and fired shots.

Columbus police Sgt. Josh McCrary was injured by a gunshot or some type of debris. He was treated at a hospital and released.