Performers, students, and neighbors take over 3 blocks for performing arts event

Every neighborhood deserves the chance to be equitable, vibrate and just. That’s the mission of PreEnact Indy, The Harrison Center’s performing arts initiative to engage local theaters to produce public events that give attendees a fully-immersive experience of the active, healthy, vibrant and well-designed neighborhood the area imagines and deserves.

Today on Indy Style, Joanna Taft, Executive Director for Harrison Center for the Arts, Producer of PreEnactIndy, and Bonnie Mill, Artistic Director for the Sapphire Theatre Co., Director of PreEnactIndy, tell us more:

PreEnactIndy

Saturday, October 7, 2017

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

16th Street from Monon Trail to Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue

FREE and open to the public

PreEnactIndy utilizes the performing arts to produce grass-roots, community-connected revitalization. Rather that re enacting what has been, pre- enactment theatre stages a vision of what ought to be.

PreEnactIndy is a first-of-its kind event which will be executed on a massive scale

The interactive program will bring together over 100 professional theater actors, artists and designers to honor and celebrate the rich history of this tight-knit community by transforming vacant lots and buildings, existing businesses, street lanes and sidewalks into one massive stage.

PreEnactIndy takes place rain or shine on Saturday, October 7th from 10 am – 5 pm. The event and event parking are free of charge!

PreEnactIndy models how to revitalize and be inclusive when growing a community

PreEnactIndy is just one more example of how the Harrison Center for the Arts is setting the pace for ways to enrich our community through cultural preservation and innovation.

During PreEnactIndy, dance steps will be included on the sidewalks to honor the history of St. Rita’s Church street dances and the current Spring Fling tradition of The Oaks.

To learn more, visit www.preenactment.org.

@HarrisonCtrArts

@CityGalleryIndy

@SapphireTheatre

#PreEnactIndy

#Monon16

About Harrison Center for the Arts

The Harrison Center for the Arts (HCA), a 65,000 sq. ft. facility, is a community based arts organization that seeks to be a catalyst for renewal in the city of Indianapolis by fostering awareness, appreciation, and community for arts and culture. Founded in 2001, the 501(c)3 organization is home to 36 artist studios, the Delaware Courtyard, a historic Gymnasium and five galleries, including City Gallery, Indy’s urban living center that connects people to culture, community, and place to strengthen core neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.harrisoncenter.org.