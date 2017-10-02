Police: Indiana trustee uses over $10k of township funds for personal use

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Vermillion Township Trustee in Vermillion County, Indiana turned herself into authorities Monday morning following an investigation by Indiana State Police that began in July.

Anna “Denise” Mitchell faces felony counts of official misconduct and theft.

Indiana State Police began their investigation after being notified of possible criminal activity by the Indiana State Board of Accounts following a routine audit.

Investigators believe Mitchell issued herself checks totaling $5000 from May 2016 to February 2017. In March of 2015, Mitchell wrote herself a check for $2000 for construction of a new office at her residence and in December of the same year, she issued herself a check for $850 for extra pay as an investigator for Township Assistance. It’s also alleged she overpaid her salary by $1,002 and in 2016, Mitchell overpaid her office rent by $500.

From June 2015 to October 2016, Mitchell wrote herself ten checks ranging from $50 to $300 and totaling $1,195 as reimbursement for office supplies, and did not possess any support documentation for the purchases. The personal use amounted to $10,547. The State of Indiana incurred additional costs in the amount of $2,711.48 due to the special investigation of Township disbursements for a grand total of $13,258.48.