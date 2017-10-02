Securities regulator says personal info was leaked in breach

NEW YORK (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is now saying that at least two people had their personal information stolen in the breach that happened last year.

The SEC disclosed on Sept. 20 that hackers last year broke into its system that allows companies to digitally upload their documents, commonly known as EDGAR. Originally, the SEC believed that no individuals’ information was stolen, but an investigation after the original disclosure found that not to be the case.

The two people impacted had their birth dates, Social Security numbers and full names accessed. The SEC says it will be providing the two people with identity protection.