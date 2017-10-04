Michigan mom jailed for not vaccinating son

DETROIT (WFLA) – A Michigan mother’s anti-vaccination stance put her behind bars on Wednesday.

Rebecca Bredow was sentenced to 7 days in jail after she refused to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.

The judge said she had one week to get her son vaccinated. She was found Wednesday in contempt of court for refusing to do so.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” Bredow said in court.

In November 2016, Bredow and her ex-husband, Jason Horne, agreed to space out vaccinations for their son. But when she refused to go through with the remaining vaccinations, the couple became embroiled in a court battle, with Horne asking the judge to force the mother-of-two to comply with their agreement.

The judge said Bredow must go through with the November agreement and informed Bredow that her son would be vaccinated Wednesday, according to reports.

She was handcuffed in court and escorted out of the room by deputies.