Fresh food, fresh taste… Fresh to Order!

Have the convenience of fast food with the taste of fine dining! Meet Greg Prine and Derek Hoover of Fresh Development Indiana, as they tell us more about the “Fresh to Order” concept, their new location and how their operation style could work for you!

About Fresh to Order:

Founded in 2006, Fresh to Order, the pioneer of the innovative “fast-fine” restaurant segment, combines the quality of food found in casual fine-dining with the operating platform and price point of fast casual. With a mission to serve “Incredible Food” quickly at typical fast casual price points, Fresh to Order serves a menu of recognizable favorites with a flavorful twist, such as chef-inspired entrees,

Panini sandwiches, soups and Perfect Bite Salads©. Quickly becoming one of the industry’s most admired food concepts, Fresh to Order was recently named a “Hot Concept!” and a “Breakout Brand” by Nation’s Restaurant News and a “Top-50 Mover and Shaker” for the second year in a row by fastcasual.com.

Fresh to Order has everything from salmon to bison, small plates to full entrees. Try it for yourself! Visit Fresh to Order in Hamilton Town Center or in Castleton today and eat finer. Eat finer this week and try out Fresh to Order, at Hamilton Town Center or our new location in Castleton. They offer fine, food, fast and for less! With things like Ale Laced Tenders, Salmon Burgers and made-to-order paninis on the menu, you are sure to find something you will love! Stop by Fresh to Order at Hamilton Town Center or Castleton for some fine, fresh food! Try a Blackened Lime Shrimp Small Plate or the Grilled Salmon Entrée for lunch or dinner, and eat finer Indy! Fine, fresh food is what Fresh to Order does best. They have gluten-free and vegetarian options, too! There is something for everyone at Fresh to Order, visit today at Hamilton Town Center or in Castleton. With a traditional menu of soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees, all made with the finest, freshest ingredients, you will experience chef-quality dining at a fast-casual price point

Social:

Instagram @indyfto

https://www.instagram.com/indyfto/

Facebook @indyfto

https://www.facebook.com/indyfto/

Twitter @indyfto

Location Information:

Hamilton Town Center – in Hamilton Town Center Mall in the space formerly

Occupied by Paradise Café.

13230 Harrell Parkway

Noblesville, Indiana 46060

317.427.5300

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Castleton – conveniently located off Allisonville Road near I-465 in the space

formerly occupied by Paradise Café.

8540 Castleton Corner Drive

Indianapolis, Indiana 46250

317.427.5300

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.freshtoorder.com.