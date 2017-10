INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood spoke Thursday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse ahead of five scheduled concerts in Indianapolis.

The Garth Brooks World Tour concert series is set to begin Thursday night at 7:30, with a show Friday night, Saturday afternoon,Saturday night, and a final show in Indianapolis on Sunday night.

Garth Brooks has not performed in Indianapolis in 21 years.

This August, he broke his Indianapolis ticket sales record.