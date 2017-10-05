Misplaced weapon causes screening at IND airport departure gates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Transportation Security Administration said it is conducting screening at departure gates at Indianapolis International Airport after a federal air marshal misplaced a weapon.

Mike England, a national spokesperson with TSA, issued this statement Thursday afternoon:

TSA is aware that a Federal Air Marshal misplaced a weapon at the Indianapolis International Airport and is working with local authorities to recover it. While we cannot comment publicly on internal matters currently under investigation, public safety and accountability is an important aspect of our work, and TSA has conducted screening at departure gates in the terminal.”