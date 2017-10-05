Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Oct. 6-8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for something to do in the Indianapolis area this weekend, there is plenty going on that is sure to keep you busy.

Check out the top eight things going in and around Indianapolis this weekend.

1. Fountain Square Music Fest and Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood

This weekend is a BIG one for live music in the Circle City. FSMF is a boutique, immersive music festival experience in the heart of Fountain Square. Performances on five stages begin at 4 p.m. Friday and don’t wrap up until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Tickets and a full schedule are available here.

Also happening this weekend is the much anticipated Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Several shows sold out and others were added. Tickets are available here.

2. Monument Circle Art Fest

More than 70 regional artists will showcase their work around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will also feature musical performances throughout the day. More information is available here.

3. Indy Half Marathon and 5K at Fort Harrison State Park

Lace up the running shoes and head just outside of the 465 loop for the Indy Half Marathon this Saturday at historic Fort Harrison State Park. Online registration is closed, but you still have until Friday to sign-up at the packet pick up location, 8950 Otis Avenue. More information is available here.

4. Tour de Cure and the Indy Fuel 5K

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open up to racing again this weekend, but not the typical racing that you typically associate with the famous oval. Tour de Cure is a 50K, 75K or 100M fundraising bicycle race for the American Diabetes Association taking place this Saturday. There will also be a family and competitive ride taking place. To register or donate, click here.

The Indy Fuel 5K race is taking place at the State Fairgrounds this weekend to benefit Special Olympics Indiana and the Community Health Network Foundation. Registration is at 9 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m. More information and registration can be found here.

5. Fishers Renaissance Faire and Woofstock

Take a short drive up I-69 to Fishers this weekend if you’re looking to go back in time! The 2017 Indiana Renaissance Faire is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the newly renamed Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. Tickets are $14 for persons 12+, $5 for kids 5+ and FREE for children under 5. Military personnel are also eligible for a $5 ticket at the gate. More information is available here.

Also happening in Fishers this weekend is Woofstock to support the Hamilton County Humane Society. Head over to the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater between 2-7 p.m. RAIN OR SHINE for Indiana’s largest pet and music festival. More information is available here.

6. Hoops and Heroes

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will take on the Indianapolis Fire Department this Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at Crispus Attucks High School. Proceeds from this battle on the hardwood will benefit the Julian Center. Tickets are available here.

7. PreEnact Indy

PreEnactIndy is a first of its kind, collaborative preenactment theater event which will span three city blocks and envision through interactive performances, what a neighborhood ought to be – just, equitable and economically vibrant. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 16th Street between the Monon trail and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue. More details are available here.

8. Salute to Peyton and Colts game weekend

The Colts are back in town this weekend to host the 49ers, but this weekend will also honor one of the best to wear blue on Sundays. A statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled Saturday at 3 p.m., with his jersey set to be retired at the game Sunday at 1 p.m. You might make a three-day weekend out of it with the final installment of Food Truck Friday for 2017 set for this Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the Old National Centre. WISH-TV will have full #SalutePeyton coverage this weekend.