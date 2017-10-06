Coaches vs. Cancer football game to benefit American Cancer Society

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – Friday night football is back in action and it is week eight for The Zone and high school football in Indiana.

The Beech Grove Hornets are set to play Triton Central at 7 p.m. and both teams have more on their mind than just touchdowns.

It is the Coaches vs. Cancer game at Beech Grove High School and an effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

A chili dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. costs $5. Coaches vs. Cancer t-shirts will be sold for $10.

The goal is to bring together students, staff and community members to raise awareness and money for an important cause.

All of the money raised from the event will go to support the American Cancer Society.