Hamilton Southeastern student featured in commercials with Peyton Manning

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — You may have seen the DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket commercials featuring Peyton Manning as an intense fantasy football commissioner, but did you know the kid giving him “guff,” is from central Indiana?

Hamilton Southeastern Junior High School sixth grader Lex Lumpkin has wanted to be in a commercial since he was a little kid, and now he’s in several with one of his favorite football players.

An entertainer from an early age, Lex had recently played the role of Stuart Little when an agent called his mom about the Peyton Manning DirecTV commericals.

“I was like oh my gosh, I had a very big reaction. I was like oh my gosh, cause football’s my favorite sport and being able to meet one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, it was really exciting,” Lex said.

The youngest in the commercials, his role has been to give Peyton a bit of a hard time.

“My favorite line was like, ‘Ya, I’ll give him something to cry about,'” Lex said.

A line Lex says he’s practiced “a lot” to work with one of the best football players turned actor.

“How did you get so good? Like where did you practice all of this? You were like throwing footballs, when did you get so good at acting?” he said he’d ask Peyton about his skills.

You can watch Lex’s acting skills in the video above.