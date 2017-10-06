Swine & Wine

A pot-bellied pig. A bunny rabbit. And a turtle!

Those were just three of our guests for today’s “Wine with Swine” event. Now you can “hoof it” to this year’s celebration to benefit A Critter’s Chance, happening Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm (VIP ticket holders may arrive at 4:15 pm).

Kelly Thomas, Wine & Swine, tells us more:

Wine with swine is the one night of the year when animal lovers come together to support A Critter’s Chance and enjoy time with rescued pigs, appetizers, silent auction and entertainment.

A Critter’s Chance strives to be a voice for the animals; to educate the public about animal responsibility and ensure that animals are treated humanely and given a “chance.” To make certain that every available resource is used to find adoptive homes for domestic animals.

To learn more, visit www.acritterschance.com.